Triveni Digital to exhibit in Gencom booth at BroadcastAsia2013

At BroadcastAsia2013, Triveni Digital will demonstrate its powerful range of StreamScope real-time DTV transport stream monitors and analyzers.

New to the show are the StreamScope Portal and StreamScope MT-40P, two portable MPEG analysis tools that ensure superior quality of service for television viewers. The products will be demonstrated in the Gencom booth (5D2-01) at BroadcastAsia2013.

The StreamScope Portal is a new portable tablet-based MPEG analysis and monitoring tool. Through an ultra-personalized form factor and a variety of dongle-based input options, the StreamScope Portal helps engineers cost-effectively perform real-time, file-based MPEG-2/MPEG-4 analysis and monitoring of DTV transport streams on Gigabit Ethernet networks and other key interfaces. The new StreamScope Portal from Triveni Digital makes it easy to troubleshoot MPEG transport streams wherever the user is. Using this portable, compact, and low-cost tablet device, users can perform real-time analysis from remote locations, comply with industry standards, and deliver a higher QoS to viewers.

Also, the StreamScope MT-40P portable MPEG analyzer will be on tap for the first time. The MT-40P offers complete DTV stream analysis, including support for RF, ASI and DVB card options, as well as GigE input for PCR analysis, from a portable chassis that is perfect for remote environments. Leveraging the analyzer's intuitive user interface, engineers can easily monitor streams for standards compliance, view live video, record and play video streams, analyze cross-table consistency, verify audio loudness compliance and more. Color-coded error alerts ensure operators and engineers are aware of current MPEG problems.