Triveni Digital integrates GuideBuilder with BCM Clickable TV

Triveni Digital demonstrated integration between the GuideBuilder PSIP metadata management system and BCM's Clickable TV end-to-end interactive television solution at the 2012 NAB Show.

Working together, the systems enable a broadcaster of any size to offer interactive TV solutions, enhancing the television viewing experience and benefiting advertisers, programmers and viewers.

The GuideBuilder system provides mission-critical operational capabilities for content providers and network operators, including managing PSI and PSIP metadata, which are critical elements for deploying interactive digital television. The Clickable TV system includes Onyx Vantage for creating and scheduling Clickable Moments and Onyx Metacast for automatic execution of the schedule. Rich performance metrics are available in Vantage.

When GuideBuilder and Clickable TV are used in combination, broadcasters can reliably insert interactive messaging into the broadcast stream.