Trint Launches Multi-User Editing Tool
LONDON—Trint, which offers AI technology that generates transcripts of recorded audio, has announced a new feature for enabling multiple users to collaborate in real time of the editing of the automated transcripts.
The new Collaboration tools from Trint make the transcripts a “shared doc for the spoken word,” according to Trint CEO Jeff Kofman. Colleagues can leave a comment in a transcript about soundbites and highlight the most valuable parts of the transcript. The transcripts can also be exported into a variety of formats for audio and video editing and captioning.
Per Kofman, additional features that will help streamline the editing and production workflows will be added to Trint.
