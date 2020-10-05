Torque Video Systems Adds DVB-S2X Support to DVMon Products

SINGAPORE—Broadcast monitor and management system provider Torque Video Systems has expanded its DVMon monitoring platform for DTV networks to support the new DVB-S2X transmission standard.

The DVB-S2X standard offers an efficiency gain of 51% compared to its predecessor, featuring higher bitrates to help enable wider adoption of UHD TV services.

This update to the DVMon family of products provides technical analysis of DVB-S2X modulation quality, according to Torque, with support for both real-time and historical log measurements.

“Combined with the DVMon comprehensive TS analysis and video content analysis of MPEG-2, H.264 and HEVC streams, the DVMon becomes an imperative, yet cost-effective gear for satellite operators, teleports, content playout centers and DTH operators,” said Danny Wilson, founder and CEO of Torque.