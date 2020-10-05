Torque Video Systems Adds DVB-S2X Support to DVMon Products
Monitoring platforms can now support the latest transmission standard
SINGAPORE—Broadcast monitor and management system provider Torque Video Systems has expanded its DVMon monitoring platform for DTV networks to support the new DVB-S2X transmission standard.
The DVB-S2X standard offers an efficiency gain of 51% compared to its predecessor, featuring higher bitrates to help enable wider adoption of UHD TV services.
This update to the DVMon family of products provides technical analysis of DVB-S2X modulation quality, according to Torque, with support for both real-time and historical log measurements.
“Combined with the DVMon comprehensive TS analysis and video content analysis of MPEG-2, H.264 and HEVC streams, the DVMon becomes an imperative, yet cost-effective gear for satellite operators, teleports, content playout centers and DTH operators,” said Danny Wilson, founder and CEO of Torque.
Onsite trial runs and demos of the DVMon with DVB-S2X support are currently underway. For more information, visit www.torquevideo.tv.
