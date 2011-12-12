TMD supports BXF for system integration

TransMedia Dynamics (TMD), a UK specialist in broadcast and archive services, has announced its support for BXF (broadcast exchange format) as an open standard for interconnection with traffic and automation systems. This support has already been demonstrated with content and metadata interchange between TMD Mediaflex and Pixel Power Channel Master and Gallium automation.

BXF is designed to replace proprietary interfaces between asset management, traffic, playout automation and other broadcast workflow applications, and supports dynamic exchange of both essence and metadata to allow the elements of a broadcast infrastructure to work seamlessly together.

TMD has implemented BXF within its Mediaflex Publish module, which provides the link between the Mediaflex asset management and the other applications that need to access to the content, including channel management, broadcast automation, IPTV, VoD, DVD authoring and online content distribution networks. The use of BXF allows it to function as a service adaptor in a service-oriented architecture, simplifying integration in advanced and complex systems.