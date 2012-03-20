TMD Announces Unified Media Services at the 2012 NAB Show



At this year’s NAB Show, TMD will announce Unified Media Services (UMS) along with the associated API and integration facilities.UMS provides media organizations with a SOA environment enabling them to take advantage of best of breed products for media ingest, QC, transfer, storage, publishing and archive of digital content.UMS delivers standards based functionality compatible with FIMS, a joint initiative by the EBU and AMWA, as well as cloud-based services and environments.



TMD will also show Mediaflex V4, the latest version of its modular suite of business and operational workflow management solutions designed to go beyond traditional digital and media asset management by delivering an integrated solution. It enables users to easily search for, retrieve, browse and catalogue media content in multiple formats.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. TMDwill be at booth N3716.





