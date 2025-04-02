Amagi Expands Global NOC Operations With Its First Local Facility In U.S.

NEW YORK—In the run-up to the 2025 NAB Show, Amagi has announced the establishment of a Broadcast Network Operations Center (NOC) in Princeton, N.J.

This expansion strengthens Amagi’s onshore managed services offering, providing localized support for news, sports, and entertainment TV Networks, the provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions for broadcast and streaming TV reported.

Amagi will be showing it's various solutions and services at the 2025 NAB Show between April 6-9 at Booth W1721.

With over a decade of experience in Managed Services, Amagi has built a robust global NOC infrastructure spanning India, the UK, and now the U.S.

Adding the Princeton NOC strengthens this network, complementing existing operations and reinforcing Amagi’s commitment to delivering seamless broadcast management, the company explained.

Staffed by highly skilled broadcast operators with many years of expertise, the U.S. NOC intends to ensure seamless coordination, rapid issue resolution, and real-time support for critical live operations—particularly in the news and sports sectors. With 24/7 monitoring and dedicated support, Amagi seeks to ensure broadcasters manage multiple channels and streamline live operations efficiently, the company said.

“At Amagi, our priority is to offer customers flexible, high-quality broadcast solutions that cater to their evolving needs. With our newest NOC, we can offer our commitment to providing localized expertise for broadcasters operating in North America—backed by an experienced live operations team that ensures seamless, round-the-clock support,” said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Amagi.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Amagi’s Managed Services offering aims to provide broadcasters with a comprehensive solution for efficient and scalable media operations. Built on a cloud-native architecture with a vertically integrated technology stack, Amagi intends to ensure seamless workflows, cost efficiency, high availability, and business agility. With an agile operations model that combines local and offshore resources, broadcasters can tailor support for each channel, achieving the right balance of cost, control, and scalability.

As the broadcast industry shifts toward cloud-native and remote-managed solutions, Amagi has provided scalable, flexible, and cost-effective broadcast services to such clients as Hearst Networks UK, ABS-CBN, Astro, Cox Media Group, DAZN, Globo, Lionsgate Studio, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, and VIZIO.