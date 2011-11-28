TMD and Eurotek provide content management for RTÉ

UK-based TransMedia Dynamics (TMD), has won a major contract with Irish national broadcaster RTÉ for content management and workflow in partnership with Eurotek, an Ireland-based systems design and integration company. TMD's Mediaflex application suite will provide the content management, preparation and workflow platform for FAST, the File Acquisition and Server Technology project, which RTÉ is implementing in its Dublin headquarters.

The FAST project is designed to support current and future content preparation, production and post-production in both SD and HD formats. As well as supporting modern file-based workflows, it will incorporate storage and access to ensure that all of RTÉ's assets continue to be available to a much larger user base.

TMD and Eurotek worked together on the design of the solution, the installation and rollout of which is planned to take a year. Eurotek will design, supply and implement the underlying infrastructure including the storage platforms, the network and broadcast equipment. TMD will be the prime contractor, and as well as providing the core Mediaflex platform will deliver the overall systems design, workflow consultancy, systems integration and project management.