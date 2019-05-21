TiVo Expands Offerings of TV Viewership Data Product

SAN JOSE, Calif.—TiVo is introducing some new capabilities to its TV Viewership Data product, announcing the optional integration of data from Kantar and Drawbridge. These new offerings are meant to provide additional insights to demographics, consumer preferences and behaviors.

The addition of Kantar ad data provides both programming viewership data as well as advertising viewership for millions of U.S. households. With the Drawbridge Identity Graph, customers can link viewership data with associated mobile ad identifiers so to extend the reach and measurement of advertisements and marketing across pay-TV, OTT and digital platforms.

“There’s no reason why TV can’t be as targetable and measurable as other platforms, and give marketers the ability to reach and report on viewership, engagement and conversion across the entire cross-channel consumer journey,” said John DeGennaro, vice president of enterprise partnerships with Drawbridge.

These new attributes are available immediately with the TV Viewership Data product.