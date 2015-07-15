TiVo Adds Apple TV Streaming via AirPlay

SAN JOSE, CALIF. – TiVo is getting in on the streaming game, announcing that users can now stream recorded shows to Apple TV through AirPlay. With the updated TiVo iOS app, recorded content from TiVo Roamio or Premiere DVRs can now play on an Apple TV through an iOS device connected on the same network.

The content can be streamed to Apple TV by enabling AirPlay through the iOS control center, selecting Apple TV from the menu and then hitting the “mirroring” button, providing users with a multi-screen experience.

TiVo’s latest version of its iOS app, featuring the AirPlay feature, is now available in the App Store for free.