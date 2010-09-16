Three new Brick House Video products target live production

At IBC2010 Brick House Video unveiled three new products designed to simplify operations, cut costs and promote reliability for live productions.



The company’s TallyHoe, a wireless tally indicator system, offers camera operators reliable, remote on-air indication in the field. It consists of a base station with direct interface to the local video switcher and a set of camera hot-shoe-mounted receiver modules. TallyHoe gives the camera operator and camera subject a highly visible indication of on-air status.



Brick House Video’s Video Ghost brings phantom power to the video camera world. Video Ghost provides a nominal 12V auxiliary power for camera accessories using the existing video cable. Under certain conditions, a 656ft operating length is achievable.

The company also made the European debut of ShowTime!, a unit that combines dynamic server control and live video switching. ShowTime! brings the seamless integration of live sources and action replay within the grasp of the most demanding budgets. The ShowTime! package consists of Hi Tech Systems’ industry-standard server controllers, Brick House Video’s digital video switchers and supporting software.