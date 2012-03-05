Thomson Video to introduce ViBE CP6000 at NAB 2012

Set to be unveiled at NAB 2012, the Thomson Video ViBE CP6000 is a dedicated, multi-format, high-performance platform for contribution of live video.

With the product's modular implementation of the optimal MPEG-4 contribution codecs, an unprecedented eight HD channels per 1RU chassis, and industry-leading compression performance, the ViBE CP6000 is a substantial advance for contribution applications. MPEG-4 and MPEG-2 codecs can be enabled as required with software licensing, and the high-density support simplifies the infrastructure and saves energy costs. The ViBE 6000's support for XMS control and telecom transmission streamlines large deployments.

The ViBE CP6000 is available for commercial deployments starting in June 2012.