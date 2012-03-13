Thomson Video Networks Unveils ViBE CP6000 Contribution Platform & Encoder at NAB

Thomson ViBE EM4000 Multichannel HD encoder

At the 2012 NAB Show, Thomson Video Networks will unveil the ViBE CP6000 contribution platform, ViBE EM4000 Multichannel HD encoder, and Amethyst III IP switcher. The ViBE CP6000, a high-performance, multi-format platform for live contribution video, offers eight HD channels per 1RU chassis. MPEG-4 and MPEG-2 codecs can be enabled as required with software licensing, and the high-density support simplifies the infrastructure and saves energy costs. The ViBE 6000's support for XMS control and telecom transmission streamlines large deployments.



The new ViBE EM4000 multichannel HD encoder incorporates the Mustang 2.0 compression engine within a multichannel frame, and offers energy savings, video compression efficiency, and reduced complexity of head-end infrastructures.



Also new is the Amethyst III IP switcher, which has both IP I/O's and ASI interfaces. It provides secure, intelligent, seamless switching between multiple 1+1 MPEG streams transported over IP networks. IP I/O's can be managed through multiple Gigabit Ethernet ports supporting bypass in case of power failure.



Also on display will be the ViBE VS7000 encoding/transcoding platform for Web TV, over-the-top (OTT) services, IPTV, and cable delivery; Sapphire MPEG Broadcast Server and MPEG Playout Solution; and NetProcessor 9030 multiplexer and M/H gateway supporting the A110 interface for deploying ATSC MDTV systems.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Thomson Video Networks will be at booth SU3012.



