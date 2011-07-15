Thomson introduces new product array at IBC

Thomson's new ViBE VS7000 video system is a fully integrated IP video system for convergent applications such as Web TV and OTT services delivery, traditional IPTV and IP/cable delivery. The system combines all major audio/video codecs, the latest adaptive streaming formats and a resilient IT platform for native redundancy and scalability.

Thomson's ViBE EM4000 multichannel HD encoder DTH compression system incorporates a substantially more powerful evolution of Thomson's renowned Mustang compression engine. The ViBE EM4000's performance delivers significant operational cost savings through better use of satellite or terrestrial bandwidth.

Thomson's premium ViBE EM1000/EM2000 MPEG-2/4 SD real-time encoders support all interfaces in a single unit to deliver legacy MPEG-2 SD at a 20 percent lower bit rate with no quality loss, reducing disparity with HD channels. The ViBE EM1000 and ViBE EM2000 now feature processing of MPEG-2/MPEG-4 compressed sources in addition to baseband signals, additional MPEG-1 Layer II audio encoders for multichannel units, FEC generation for primary distribution or IPTV applications, and new filters for processing precoded MPEG-2 sources on the ViBE EM2000.

Thomson's Sapphire MPEG broadcast server is a "channel-in-a-box" system with advanced capture, playout and regionalization capabilities, operating frame-accurately in the compressed domain. Sapphire provides all the functions needed to ingest, process, brand and generate TV channels ready for air. New features include frame-accurate clip editing enhancements, advanced logo insertion features (support for H.264, new scheduling capabilities) and BXF support. These new features improve the flexibility of the video server, in particular when used with external automation or traffic systems.