The Tiffen Company Announces 2019 Steadicam Workshop Dates
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.—The Tiffen Company last week announced its 2019 schedule of Official Steadicam Workshops through AbelCine.
Classes, available as two separate hands-on levels of training –Bronze and Silver—are organized as multi-day workshops featuring expert instructors who will teach camera operators essential skills and proper technique. Different sizes of Steadicam rigs will be covered in the workshops, which will give students plenty of time waring and using the system, The Tiffen Company said.
“Focusing on relevant and practical training, the Steadicam series of workshops have been designed to put the power of Steadicam in the hands of camera operators of varying levels of experience so they can successfully produce the creative footage desired by producers and directors,” said Andrew Tiffen, senior vice president of marketing, The Tiffen Company.
The Steadicam Bronze Workshop is intended for operators wanting to learn how to use Steadicam with a concentration on lighter systems in the product line. The Steadicam Silver Workshop gives working camera operators the opportunity to lean the use of Steadicam in the film and TV world, the company said.
“We’re constantly working to deliver practical knowledge to our professional community, and our partnership with Tiffen lets us do just that,” said Jeff Lee, AbelCine Director of Education.
Bronze Workshop dates and locations include:
- Feb. 12-13 in Los Angeles
- Feb. 28-March 1 in New York City
- April 6-7 in Los Angeles
- June 11-12 in New York City
- July 16-17 in Los Angeles
- Oct. 22-23 in New York City
- Nov. 5-6 in Los Angeles
- Dec. 5-6 in New York City
Silver Workshop dates and locations include:
- April 23-25 in New York City
- May 7-9 in Los Angeles
- Aug. 13-15 in New York City
- Sept. 10-12 in Los Angeles
- Nov. 12-14 in Los Angeles
- Dec. 10-12 in New York City
More information is available on the The Tiffen Company website.
