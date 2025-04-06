2025 NAB Show: CineCentral Fuses Tools and Technique

University of Montevallo student Kaitlyn Wayne gets hands-on instruction at last year’s CineCentral. Organizers say expect even more such opportunities this year.

Of the sea changes that have enveloped the media industry over the last several years, the concept that “everybody is a storyteller” looms large. While storytellers need tools, and the democratization of these tools gets an awful lot of attention, technique remains critical.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s shooting on an iPhone or if it’s shooting on IMAX, and everything in between, you need to know how to get a story from script to screen,” Kristin Petrovich, president of Createasphere and the producer of CineCentral, said.

“You still need to know how to block a scene. You still need to know how to use the camera to communicate emotion.”

CineCentral — located in North Hall this year — is designed to provide a bit of synthesis between tool and technique, with live demos, expert-led training and hands-on learning for storytellers, whether they call themselves cinematographers, directors, camera operators or content creators.

Kristen Petrovich (Image credit: CineCentral)

Being “expert-led” is not posturing. “What’s unique about CineCentral is that we have instructors who are working professionals. They’re not professional instructors, they’re on set making content that we all see every day,” Petrovich said.

The hands-on nature of the CineCentral realm is robust. One improvement from last year is a doubling in the number of “craft clinics” to more than 20 this year. Craft clinics are open and free to anybody attending NAB Show. They run for about 45 minutes and focus on production topics such as shooting with film, film loading, lighting and more. The clinics are generally hands-on, and you get to be part of a limited number of people who will learn a technique in less than an hour.

“If you’re attending NAB, you can just pop in, take a craft clinic, then come back the next day and take a different craft clinic or a workshop,” Petrovich said.

Distinct from the clinics, workshops predominantly are presented by Kodak and the Society of Camera Operators (SOC). These paid sessions are an opportunity for truly deep, immersive dives on a subject. There are four “labs” at CineCentral where workshops will take place. Petrovich said the labs will be used in a more dynamic fashion this year, with participants able to really touch gear, look at footage and talk to professionals.

Deeper Dives

“Last year was pretty darn dynamic, but we really stepped it up this year,” she said. While same-day registration for the paid workshops is available, these can fill up, so she strongly encourages preregistration.

David J. Frederick, SOC, provides an example of a speaker who brings significant experience. He is presenting at sessions that include “Designing and Executing THE Action Shot” and “Getting Cinematic Looks on a Tight Budget.” His decades of experience include shooting with every camera and format of film and digital, and more than 20 years as an active board member of SOC.

“The Society of Camera Operators will once again be providing valuable real-world craft skills at the in-depth workshops,” said Frederick. “The presenters are professionally accomplished and award-winning camera operators at the top of the craft. It brings me great pleasure to continue paying it forward to the next generation of cinematographers.”

Shanele Alvarez, SOC, has extensive experience across genres that include scripted, unscripted reality, documentary and live shows. She’s part of the presentation team at sessions about remote head operation with a joystick and operating handhelds. She emphasizes skills that keep jobs coming.

Shanele Alvarez (Image credit: CineCentral)

Alvarez said that expertise with a joystick opens doors to roles in live broadcasts, corporate events and sports television, as well as specialty shots in film and television. She said the handheld workshop is a “must-have” for handheld operating, no matter what genre an attendee works in.

“You will learn to master handheld camera techniques, essential skills like ergonomics, balance, and proper posture, how to shoot with multiple cameras and effective communication with your team,” she said. “Learning these skills will provide longevity and success as a handheld operator.”

Alvarez and Dawn Fleischman, SOC, will present a session on women camera operators that seeks to give attendees real experience with the capture technology and techniques that can be found on any production from reality to features.

“The Women’s Camera Operating Workshop, open to all, is designed to empower participants with hands-on gear experience and the skills to communicate effectively with your camera team for smooth shot execution,” Alvarez said. “Through this course, you’ll gain the confidence and expertise needed to step onto any set and succeed as a versatile camera operator.”

Organizations supporting CineCentral include the Society of Camera Operators (SOC), PERG and ICG Local 600. PERG, Band Pro and Adorama are also hosting receptions. Many organizations including Adorama, Zeiss, Fujifilm, Tiffen, Kodak, Chapman Leonard, JL Fisher, Blackmagic Design and more are participating in craft clinics or in other ways.