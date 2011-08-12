Telos to show hot new Z/IP ONE IP codec at IBC

Z/IP ONE, the new IP codec from Telos, is becoming the latest addition to broadcasters' "must have" list: over 100 Z/IP ONE codecs have been shipped to clients in just two months. Z/IP ONE is Telos' latest addition to the Zephyr line of IP and ISDN codecs, packing multiple advanced broadcast-quality coding algorithms and Telos' exclusive ACT routines into an affordable 1RU package.

"They've been shipping as fast as we can make them," Telos marketing manager Clark Novak said. "Hong Kong, Germany, Japan, Australia, India, Spain, France, you name it - and of course to stations all over the USA. Our clients are telling us that Z/IP ONE's features, audio quality and easy setup are the perfect combination."

Radio loves Z/IP ONE's ability to extract excellent, broadcast-quality remote audio from unpredictable public Internet connections, with extraordinarily clean and clear sound, thanks to Telos ACT (short for Agile Connection Technology). When the network connection is good, Z/IP provides the lowest possible delay and the highest possible fidelity. If bandwidth decreases or latency rises, ACT automatically lowers bit rate and increases buffer length to ensure the best possible audio with the least delay.

Z/IP ONE comes with a huge choice of high-performance codecs - the largest in the industry: AAC-ELD, AAC-HE, AACLD, MPEG Layer 2, MPEG 4 AAC LC, MPEG 2 AAC LC, G.711, G.722 and linear PCM, as well as SIP protocol support for VoIP devices. There is also an RS-232 channel and an 8-bit parallel port for signaling and contact closures, and twin LAN ports for streaming and control.

Z/IP ONE's small size is ideal for remote kits; its wireless connection capabilities allow connecting to IP networks via Wi-Fi, EVDO, and UMTS, and a Telos-tested Wi-Fi stick is included with every unit. Telos' free Z/IP Server service helps traverse firewalls and NATs, and provides easy "buddy list" connections to other Z/IPs.

Z/IP ONE will be on display at IBC 2011, Sept. 9-13 at the RAI Center, Amsterdam, Hall 8, Stand D29.