Utah Scientific Introduces On-Ramp for Encapsulating 12G UHD, 3G, and 1.5G Signals Into IP

SALT LAKE CITY—Utah Scientific has launched On-Ramp, a rack-mountable device that integrates with routing systems to ease the difficult and expensive process of transferring broadcast and live production operations from SDI signals to IP.

With On-Ramp, broadcasters can adopt a hybrid of IP and SDI signals (12G UHD, 3G HD, and 1.5G) for a gradual transfer to IP, thereby extending the life of their current equipment, curbing future costs, and easing burdens on staff.

“Not only is it important for us to develop new technology, but—due to our unique 10-year warranty—we also need to make sure our technology enhances the products our current customers own. On-Ramp checks all the boxes,” said Brett Benson, Utah Scientific CEO.

On-Ramp is a flexible device in a 1-RU frame with up to five hot-swappable card slots and 16 SFP cages. Configurable for the application, On-Ramp makes it possible to copy and route 12G UHD and 3G HD signals and encapsulate them into SMPTE ST 2110 signals. It can also de-encapsulate IP signals into 12G UHD and 3G HD signals.

On-Ramp’s most important feature is its ability to create an ST 2110 version of video up to 12G UHD and process the signals with precise control, including frame synchronization, audio embedding/de-embedding, and noise reduction. On-Ramp expands on Utah Scientific’s 3G HD PassThrough card to include these features. Users can mix and match cards for encapsulating, de-encapsulating, processing, or a mix of all three.

On-Ramp can be used as a stand-alone device or as an accessory to Utah Scientific’s UDS, Series 2, and especially UHD router lines, enhancing their value. It will also be compatible with the company’s future line of next-generation routers, the company reported.

The company reported that engineers will appreciate using On-Ramp in all sorts of scenarios to encapsulate SDI signals into ST 2110 because of the increased flexibility, scalability, and efficiency that IP-based workflows offer compared to traditional SDI.

For example, broadcasters and content providers with a mix of aging SDI equipment can use On-Ramp to integrate IP capabilities into an existing SDI setup incrementally, starting with 3G modules to encapsulate key SDI feeds into IP streams for online broadcasting. On-Ramp’s distributed routing capabilities create a bridge between SDI and IP domains, simplifying workflows. As needs grow, the stations can easily upgrade to 12G capabilities for UHD IP streams. This phased approach minimizes upfront costs, allows staff to gain IP experience over time, and prepares the station for future broadcasting technologies without a complete infrastructure overhaul.

In addition, production companies specializing in live coverage of extreme sports can produce high-quality multicamera broadcasts using On-Ramp units for flexible, on-the-fly signal conversions. Deployed at strategic points around the venue and in a mobile production truck, On-Ramp enables remote camera contribution via SDI-to-IP gateways, eliminating long cable runs.

In the truck, On-Ramp units configured as IP-to-SDI gateways convert feeds for backhaul to existing switchers, while other modules are configured to receive IP feeds from cloud-based graphics and replay systems. On-Ramp also facilitates multiplatform streaming, flexible signal processing, and distributed routing with redundancy. This setup makes it possible to produce high-quality broadcasts with minimal equipment, streamlined remote contribution, and seamless integration of cloud resources, the company said, adding that these are just a few possible uses of this new device. On-Ramp is now available for preorder.