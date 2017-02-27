Telos Alliance Begins Shipping Axia Pathfinder Core PRO

CLEVELAND—Interested customers now have the ability to acquire the Axia Pathfinder Core PRO routing control and facility management system, as Telos Alliance has announced that it is now shipping.

The goal of the Axia Pathfinder Core PRO is to provide system-wide routing control independent of a PC. This new model of Axia’s Pathfinder line of routing control software features an intuitive web interface; the ability to create, adjust and monitor events with real-time state reporting; and control protocol for third-party integration. Updates have also been made to the legacy Pathfinder software, including customizable user panels, automatic table generation, virtual source routing and Memory Slots.

Additional features include 500 crosspoint and 500 logic rules, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, dual-redundant internal power supplies and auto-sensing power supplies (90VAC to 240VAC, 50 Hz to 60 Hz).

The Telos Alliance is the parent company of Axia.