Telestream Wirecast Update Boosts Remote Capabilities

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has put a focus on remote production and live streaming needs for a new update to its Wirecast live production and streaming platform. Per the company’s press release, many of the new features were requested by users.

Part of the new Wirecast, v14.1, is the addition of a back-channel chat feature to the Rendezvous peer-to-peer remote conferencing and multisite production feature. Replicating an on-set communications network, the new feature enables behind-the-scenes messaging with hosts and guests.

Wirecast Pro has added the Shot ISO feature, which allows users to independently record any shot to disk, including Rendezvous shots, audio-only shots or any user-generated shots. Telestream says this guarantees that original content is preserved when repurposing or editing is required.

Support for Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) output has also been added using the Caller method with either x264 or Apple H.264 encoding.

Additional features include ProRes recording on Windows; improvement for playback of PNG animations; a Mac audio capture plugin; an updated Blackmagic SDK for new resolution options; and Rendezvous connection improvements.