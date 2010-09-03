Telestream to feature Vantage video workflow management software at IBC2010

Telestream will feature several major new software products, including Vantage video workflow management, at IBC2010 in Amsterdam, Sept. 10-14.



Vantage is the company’s new enterprise-class workflow design and automation software solution with video capture, transcoding, metadata processing, analysis, management and delivery functionality for IT video environments. With Vantage’s video workflow design capability, media, metadata, analysis data and process flows can be built independently of video file formats or video systems.

Flexible process design and an intuitive GUI simplify the design, automation and management of a variety of workflows. These capabilities allow fully automated, self-adapting video workflows to be built without the need for costly software engineering or consultants.

At IBC2010, Telestream customers and partners will benefit from a new, free SDK that enables third-party systems to access and control Vantage workflows.

See Telestream at IBC Stand 7.D16.