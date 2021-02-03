Telestream, Skyline Communications Collaborate on Cloud-Based Video Monitoring

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream and Skyline Communications have announced a strategic collaboration focused on integrating Telestream’s cloud-based video monitoring solutions with Skyline’s DataMiner network management, orchestration and operations support solution.

“This integration will enable users to work in new, more efficient ways,” said Ken Haren, director of Product Management at Telestream.

The collaboration addresses the challenge of moving video services to the cloud for streaming live and VoD content. Together the companies are looking to assist service providers, content providers and broadcasters wishing to process video in the cloud and distribute it as OTT streams, Telestream said.

The integration of the Telestream Cloud Stream Monitor service and DataMiner orchestration solution automates on-premise and cloud OTT service deployment and Telestream content monitoring at the same time where needed across 70 cloud locations around the world, the company said.

DataMiner uses the Telestream cloud API to control the dynamic deployment and takedown of monitoring resources to match its ability to control end-to-end video deployments.

With the new Telestream cloud capabilities, users can spin up stream monitoring in the cloud, on demand or under manual or automatic control from DataMiner. This capability is useful for live events in which premium monitoring is critical but may only be needed for the duration of the event, which is known as schedule-aware monitoring, Telestream said.

The orchestration of the Telestream cloud stream monitor service is always aligned with actual OTT service configurations, which is known as context-aware monitoring. It also provides for supplemental geographical troubleshooting on demand, scheduled periods of monitoring for premium content as part of live channel schedules or for synthetic testing of video-on-demand HLS or DASH assets anywhere in the world, it said.

“The current DataMiner integration can schedule post-CDN monitoring as and when needed, and we’re excited about extending this to include contribution (transport stream) monitoring in the near future,” said Haren.

The integration furthers the companies’ monitoring partnership, which already encompasses Telestream’s IQ solutions and Prism solutions for waveform and SMPTE ST 2110 analysis, it said.