Telestream Launches ARGUS for Centralized Video Monitoring Management

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has introduced ARGUS, its next generation centralized video monitoring management platform. Part of Telestream iQ solutions, ARGUS enables automated surveillance of each video transition point with data aggregation from monitoring probes across the video delivery chain, providing high-level dashboard views of service performance as well as deep dive analytics data, enabling service providers to quickly identify video quality issues and their root causes, the company said.

ARGUS introduces a new distributed system architecture for scaling the number of monitoring points from small to large, enabling a true consolidated single pane of glass for management and analytics. This means probes can be deployed across various regions or even countries all connected to the same centralized management system.

“ARGUS was developed in response to the needs of OTT service providers who require large scale comprehensive monitoring,” says Charlie Dunn, SVP, Video Quality Monitoring and Analytics Business Unit. “It provides the ability to correlate video quality and performance metrics at large scale across the entire delivery chain into a single pane of glass.”

ARGUS aggregates QoE and QoS metrics from different video analysis probes including Inspector LIVE, Sentry, Surveyor TS and the Surveyor ABR solution. It performs program level correlation across the aggregated data and presents an easily understood visualization of the status of media quality and network delivery. It provides real-time and historical views of video quality metrics and turns substantial amounts of data from different monitoring points into actionable, business intelligent insights.

With its “pay-as-you-grow” business model, the distributed system architecture within ARGUS enables users to scale the number of monitoring points from small to large with a usage-based model. This allows for long-term growth of the system to any size without a large up-front cost. Continuously scalable for users with dozens or hundreds of monitoring probes, existing iVMS ASM customers who were limited by scale can now upgrade to ARGUS while protecting their prior investment.

Additional key benefits of ARGUS include real-time correlation of monitoring data across the video delivery chain with alert visualization of active alarms at a glance. Plus in-depth troubleshooting to pinpoint the root cause of issues such as compression artifacts, transport stream impairments, and network delivery issues. ARGUS delivers comprehensive performance reports to benchmark video network and operations using aggregated data and analyze historical trends by program, flow, and monitoring points.

ARGUS will be available for customer deployments starting in October 2022. Telestream will demonstrate ARGUS at Stand 7.C16 at the IBC Show at the RAI Amsterdam, Sept. 9-13.