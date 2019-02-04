Telestream Focuses on Cloud-Based Production, Monitoring and Distribution at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS–Cloud-based production from creation to distribution will be a key focus for Telestream at the 2019 NAB Show.

Telestream says the new products will enable faster time to market for service providers and content creators with “instant” channel creation and integrated video monitoring throughout the solution to create smart infrastructures with dynamic scale. Telestream has leveraged video monitoring technology from Telestream iQ solutions, as well as streaming technology from Lightspeed Live Stream to create “a unique, containerized, OTT video workflow orchestration and monitoring solution.”

New hybrid workflows will be demonstrated for content creators and distributors that can easily run processes on premises or in the cloud depending on where the media currently resides or will reside.

In addition to new products, Telestream will also showcase the latest version of its Vantage scalable, software-enabled media processing platform that manages all media services from the camera to the point of distribution. Advances include cloud and hybrid workflows, new camera ingest functionality, and Traffic Manager options with improved Grass Valley ITX integration. New Vantage features also include support for growing file support when uploading into IBM Aspera.

The company will also showcase a new UI and workflow for its Telestream iQ platform that makes it easy to read video distribution status for rapid issue detection and quickly drill down into the details to isolate and fix a problem. It includes real-time status visualizations, drill down navigation for troubleshooting across multiple dimensions, custom access roles and user profiles, viewership impact analysis with integrated end client analytics and the ability to monitor captioning and subtitle presence, performance, and video alignment. The solution is available for appliance, virtual and cloud-based deployments.

Telestream will also introduce Wirecast Live Captions and Wirecast Restream, two new web services hosted on Telestream Cloud. These capabilities solve two of the most common issues facing live streamers today: the creation of captions for live events and the need for efficient multi-platform distribution, even when upload bandwidth is limited.

The company will also demonstrate support for Edit@Home remote production, leveraging unmanaged high speed internet in its Lightspeed Live Capture platform. Built for Vantage, Lightspeed Live Capture, being built on the Vantage media framework, is the ideal enabler for this use case. For DAI (Dynamic Ad Insertion), the latest version of the system adds the ability to use a rules file that instructs the system how to react to SCTE-104 triggers. Lightspeed Live Capture also has new triggers for manual start/stop for automated recording workflows and record-on-activation for recording interruptions (i.e. a power outage).

Program and stream conditioning technology allows Lightspeed Live Stream to switch between live and scheduled sources and to prepare live content for frame-accurate ad insertion and content replacement, thus avoiding the need for downstream re-encoding. Now shipping with V-Nova’s PERSEUS Plus compression, support for SRT delivery, as well as synchronous dual redundant contribution to Unified Streaming’s Unified Origin.

The latest version of CaptionMaker will also be featured at Telestream’s booth. It now supports over 100 languages with auto-transcription and fully automated captioning and subtitling workflows. For high-volume, enterprise workflows, users can batch submit media using the Vantage Cloud Speech connector saving time and processing media faster.

Telestream will be in booth SL3308 in South Hall Lower.