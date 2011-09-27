Telestream Flip4Mac WMV 2.4 now optimized for OS X Lion

Telestream, a provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, has released a significant upgrade for its popular Flip4Mac WMV Components. Now used by more than 10 million people, Flip4Mac WMV allows Mac users to easily import, export and play Microsoft Windows Media video and audio in native QuickTime-based environments.

Version 2.4 adds enhanced support for Apple's OS X 10.7 Lion operating system, Safari 5.1, Firefox 64-bit mode and Google Chrome Web browsers, plus exclusive Windows Media export support for Apple Final Cut Pro X and Motion 5 through Compressor 4.



Flip4Mac uniquely provides transparent access to local or Web-based Windows Media content on Mac computers. It also enables Windows Media conversion for playback on iPhone and iPad devices using standard Apple applications. It is the only plug-in that enables Windows Media import into Apple Keynote and Microsoft PowerPoint presentations.