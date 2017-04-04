Telestream Adds IMSC 1.0 Subtitle Support to Captioning Products

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Telestream is making moves to support OTT, announcing that its suite of captioning and subtitling products support the new OTT subtitling and captioning standard, IMSC 1.0. Telestream products now able to support IMSC 1.0 include MacCaption and CaptionMaker software for creating subtitles, and the Timed Text Flip module in Vantage for automating subtitle conversion.

With IMSC 1.0 in Timed Text Flip, users can work with caption or subtitle data inside their usual automated workflows. Caption/Subtitle files can be automatically converted to IMSC 1.0 Timed Text from archives of old caption and subtitle files. Any supported caption/subtitle file type can be extracted and converted via watch folders, API, or drag-and-drop operations.

IMSC 1.0 is now available as a master caption or subtitle format in any Telestream workflow.