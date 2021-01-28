Telestream Adds Ad-Insertion Monitoring to IQ Video System

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream is updating its IQ Video Quality Monitoring solution for OTT streaming and Linear TV, giving it ad-insertion monitoring capabilities for enhanced visibility, alerting and diagnostics for ad-based streaming video operations teams, the company announced.

The new version of the IQ Video system monitors and audits the ad-insertion workflow. It provides data, metrics and alarms in real time, pinpointing issues in the workflow. Automated alerts, simplified dashboards and analytical reports help operations teams manage the ad-insert workflow.

The IQ Monitoring solution checks whether ad frequency is dropping or meeting targets; if ad opportunities are available in both linear and OTT playout; can clients reach the ad servers and does the ad play correctly; is the quality of the ad video, audio and captions good?

Additional elements of the IQ Monitoring system specifically targeting streaming include monitoring QoE of DRM encrypted streams; enhanced on-demand scheduling to monitor live and VOD services; and a lightweight ABR mode, which reduces CDN monitor traffic.

“Ad-insertion on streaming networks can be complex and is increasingly a top focus for streaming operators,” said Matthew Driscoll, director of Product Management, Telestream. “Our goal is to provide a single pane-of-glass dashboard for advertising workflows. Simple trending graphs and metrics confirm ads are present and working properly. When things fail, we highlight the area of focus so our users can isolate the issue quickly and use diagnostic information to restore services.”