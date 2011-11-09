Telecom Argentina rolls out multiscreen OTT service with KIT digital technology

Cloud-based software solutions and technology services provider KIT digital has announced it is powering Telecom Argentina’s multiscreen OTT premium video service.

The service, called Arnet Play, has launched with more than 2500 video titles. Using the KIT Video Platform, KIT digital’s broadcast-grade and rights-protected OTT software platform, Arnet Play will allow Telecom Argentina’s subscriber base to access Hollywood, independent and locally produced video content on demand on Web browsers and set-top boxes, with extensible access to other devices.

The KIT platform uses advanced, HD-capable, http-based smooth streaming protocol and adapts dynamically to changing bandwidth conditions to provide the best user experience possible.