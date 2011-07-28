Telecast Fiber to unveil CommLink, new Thor fiber-optic interfaces

At IBC2011, Telecast Fiber Systems will introduce the TR6442i (CommLink), a fiber-optic transceiver system designed to carry two intercom channels over a single strand of fiber across distances of more than 25mi.

Well-suited for outside broadcasting (OB), the CommLink features an advanced auto-nulling hybrid technology, making it easy to interface with industry-standard party-line and matrix-style intercom systems. When in two-wire mode, the CommLink will extend two channels of a Clear-Com party-line system or an RTS two-wire intercom system. When no intercom power supply is available, the CommLink transceiver will act as a power supply for up to five intercom belt packs.

Telecast Fiber Systems also will unveil two new members of its Thor family of fiber-optic interfaces for conversion and handling of DVI signals in a wide range of broadcasting and professional A/V applications.

The Thor-CBL-HDMI is a hybrid cable solution using multimode fibers for RGB and high-speed digital graphic signals, and copper wires for low-frequency HDCP control signals. The Thor-CBL DisplayPort (DP) provides an alternative to digital display interfaces, such as HDMI and DVI.

