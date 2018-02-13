Tektronix Offers Interoperability With AWS Elemental Services

BEAVERTON, ORE.—Tektronix has announced its video quality assurance solutions are interoperable with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Elemental MediaLive, AWS Elemental MediaConvert and AWS Elemental MediaPackage. When used with the AWS services, the Tektronix solutions provide pay TV operators, broadcasters and OTT providers with a scalable way to convert and package video content into various formats while ensuring quality throughout the video workflow.

Tektronix Sentry now can provide AWS customers with live streaming video monitoring across their workflow—from AWS cloud ingest to content delivery network. The company’s Aurora file-based QC can be used to ensure compliance of media files with quality, regulatory and workflow requirements on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3).

The Tektronix Sentry monitoring and diagnostics solution for the AWS Elements MediaLive video encoding service, MediaPackage origination, packaging and encryption solution and Amazon CloudFront CDN provides end-to-end measurement and reporting on issues with live streams that most affect the viewing experience. The software-based product also provides video quality of experience and picture quality analysis on encrypted networks.

Tektronix’ Aurora file-based quality control automates file QC on Amazon S3 for video providers using MediaConvert, a file-to-file video transcoding service. OTT service providers can rely on Aurora’s perceptual video quality and TekMOS picture scoring to unearth any encoding and alignment issues.

More information is available on the Tektronix website.