Tektronix Adds ST 2110 Support to PRISM Media Analyzer

BEAVERTON, ORE.—Tektronix has added support for the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards for professional media over IP networks to its PRISM media analysis solution, the company announced today. It also has added new field-upgradable signal generation capabilities to the analysis tool for use in testing IP and 12G-SDI for hybrid/SDI networks.

As facility infrastructure evolves from SDI to IP, broadcast engineers and IT professional must manage hybrid SDI and IP environments. The addition of SMPTE ST 2110 signal generation to PRISM, which can be connected to any broadcast signal in a facility, means users now have a comprehensive measurement, network analysis and troubleshooting tool, the company said.

The new MP-GEN option module for PRISM can inject known good signals into the network to check signal paths and system redundancy, thus allowing users to identify where connectivity errors and other problems originate, Tektronix said. It does so by providing ST 2110-20, -30 and ST 2022-7 test patterns that can be used on IP networks and on 12G-SDI for hybrid/SDI networks.

PRISM’s new ST 2110 support provides generation, connectivity and analysis for: ST 2110-10, system timing; -20, uncompressed active video; -30, uncompressed PCM audio; -40, ancillary data; and -21, traffic shaping uncompressed video.

More information is available on the Tektronix website.

.