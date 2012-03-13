Tedial Showcases MAM, Ingest, and Closed Captioning Solutions at NAB 2012

Tedial BPM Web Client

At the 2012 NAB Show, Tedial will showcase a new graphical user interface (GUI) for its Tarsys media asset management (MAM) solution that improves the user experience and adds cataloguing, editing, and exporting of media to third-party systems.



Tedial will also showcase its new Ficus Business Process Management (BPM) Web Client that monitors and facilitates production workflows in a fully Web-based environment. Its features include proxy editing and automatic creation of high-resolution versions.



Tedial solutions now offer closed captioning support throughout the entire media lifecycle and production workflow. The company will also show a Capture (ingest) management tool that provides full control of a wide range of VTRs and other devices and support for industry standard protocols for routers. It also features a powerful source scheduler application so operators can schedule, access, and plan work around any current or anticipated ingest feed.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Tedial will be at booth N6506.



