TC Electronic converts LM6 Radar Loudness Meter to Native plug-in

At AES, TC Electronic announced its new LM6 Radar Loudness Meter plug-in meter. The hardware version of the meter has gained near-universal acclaim as an efficient solution when upgrading audio production from peak level indicators to loudness-based metering. The user interface of the LM6 plug-in is similar to TC radar meters for other platforms, like the LM5D for Pro Tools HD. Users familiar with the radar will therefore be able to move seamlessly between platforms.

With the introduction of the new LM6 Radar Loudness Meter plug-in, audio professionals using programs such as Media Composer, Final Cut Pro, Pro Tools, Logic Pro, Nuendo, Wavelab, Cubase and Sequoia, whether on Mac or PC, can now access to this revolutionary meter. The LM6 is useful for all mono, stereo and 5.1 productions, enabling loudness-correct content right from the start.

LM6 shows loudness history in a single, easy-to-read, radar-like view. Each radar revolution can span from one minute to 24 hours (user adjustable). Two readings may be selected for display below the radar, for instance, Loudness Range and Program Loudness, while all measurements are retained on the Stats page. Loudness history and other key information can be logged as a standard formatted text file that may accompany a program for proof of delivery spec compliance.

LM6 employs a fully synchronous, high-headroom design in order to also display true-peak warnings and true-peak bar graphs correctly, and it conforms with all of the major broadcast standards based on Leq(K), including ITU BS.1770-2, ATSC A/85 and EBU R128 (August 2011 update).

The LM6 Radar Loudness Meter plug-in is available for DAW platforms supporting Audio Units, RTAS or VST plug-in formats. No additional hardware such as Pro Tools TDM or PowerCore is required ¨C the only piece of hardware needed is an iLok 2 USB Key for holding the plug-in license.

The LM6 Native plug-in will be available in Dec. 2011. Lower crossgrade pricing is available to many TC owners. See website for details.