TC Electronic announces new meter for loudness monitoring

TC Electronic, a provider of digital signal processing and broadcast loudness control technologies, has announced the new AM6 plug-in meter for Pro Tools HD.

Together with TC Electronic’s LM5D plug-in for Pro Tools HD, the two products combine to create the new Radar Meter Bundle for Pro Tools HD. The radar display provides a smooth upgrade for studios involved with audio production for broadcast, film and music from unsatisfactory peak level indicators to loudness-based metering.

Now, the new AM6 plug-in makes the highly efficient radar available for also controlling trailers and commercials in broadcast and cinema production. Measurements are based on Leq(M), and AM6 conforms to the TASA standard, which is used by authorities such as MPAA to certify theatrical trailers. Further, additional features include 5.1 true-peak metering, scalable timing and scalable resolution.

The new AM6 Radar Annoyance Meter for Pro Tools HD will be protected by the same iLok license as LM5D for Pro Tools HD, which means that existing users will be able to download and use the new AM6 Radar Annoyance Meter for free. This bundle covers any and all loudness metering needs in Pro Tools HD.