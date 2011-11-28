TC Electronic adds loudness support for Avid’s new AAX plug-in format

TC Electronic’s new cross-platform LM6 Radar Loudness Meter, scheduled for launch in December, will support Avid’s new AAX plug-in format.

At the recent AES Convention in New York City, Avid presented a new plug-in format for Pro Tools 10, called AAX (for “Avid Audio eXtension”). TC Electronic said its LM6 Radar Loudness Meter, which was also revealed at AES, will support the new Avid AAX format at launch.

The LM6 Radar Loudness Meter will be available in VST, AU, RTAS and AAX Native versions. It offers readings when using Media Composer, Final Cut Pro, Pro Tools, Logic Pro, Nuendo, Wavelab, Sequoia, etc. on a Mac or PC and whether productions are in mono, stereo or 5.1.

The LM6 shows loudness history in a single radar-like view, and each revolution can span from one minute to 24 hours. It employs a fully synchronous, high-headroom design in order to also display true-peak warnings and true-peak bar graphs correctly. In addition, it conforms with all of the major broadcast standards such as ITU BS.1770-2, ATSC A/85 and EBU R128.