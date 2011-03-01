TBCs, frame syncs, conversion equipment

SCAN CONVERTER

Ensemble Designs BrightEye Mitto 1F

Brings YouTube, Skype, weather radar and viewer e-mails to video for on-air use; Macs, PCs, iPhones and iPads can all be used as video sources; features SD, HD and 3G optical out; audio input accepts either AES digital audio or analog audio; audio is embedded into the SDI outputs.

530-478-1830www.ensembledesigns.com

Booth: N1323

TIME CODE READER/GENERATOR

ESE HD-488

Reads and generates Linear Time Code (LTC) and RP-188; inserter mode provides the ability to superimpose time and/or user bits onto video with alphanumeric characters; video input and output are accessible via rear-mounted BNC connectors; time code input and output connectors on the rear panel are XLR.

310-322-2136;www.ese-web.com

Booth: C6437

CONVERSION

Snell Alchemist Ph.C - HD

Features 1080p capability; empowers users to deliver content to any broadcast standard without compromising picture quality or clarity; new version 5.1 software release adds an enhanced Dolby E Authoring option to the system's existing Dolby E transcoding and decoding capabilities, thus supporting encoding with more comprehensive audio routing control.

212-481-2416;www.snellgroup.com

Booth: N1820

CONVERSION CARDS

Cobalt Digital Fusion3G

All Fusion3G cards now have Dolby transcoding and EAS audio ducking available; a Dolby E stream can be decoded to baseband (and channel-swapped or optionally loudness-processed) and then re-encoded into Dolby Digital or Digital Plus; for EAS audio ducking, input mixing allows the set up of ducked mixing 5.1 or stereo program audio and EAS audio; custom mixes can be saved on the card and then recalled using the card's GPI input; when a GPI trigger occurs, the card goes to the ducked mix, and when the trigger clears, normal routing is restored.

217-344-1243;www.cobaltdigital.com

Booth: N2512

SCAN CONVERTER

Matrox Convert DVI Plus

Creates broadcast video from computer applications such as Skype, YouTube, Google Earth, video games, and web browser sessions, as well as citizen journalists' mobile phone videos; DVI-D input up to 1920 × 1200; features HD/SD-SDI digital output; HD/SD analog component, S-video, and composite analog inputs; SD analog black burst (bilevel) or HD trilevel genlock with timing offset controls; simultaneous analog and digital video output; stereo audio input can be embedded into the SDI output signal; real-time hardware upscaling and downscaling with proper color space and aspect ratio conversion.

800-361-4903;www.matrox.com

Booth: SL2515

IMAGE PROCESSOR/CONVERTER

Thinklogical ImageEvolution X3

Equipped with full breadth of video-processing capabilities such as per-pixel motion-adaptive video noise reduction, content-adaptive block and mosquito noise reduction, natural depth expansion, and adaptive scaling; converts and scales SD, HD, dual-link HD and 3G; provides up to 20 user-programmable presets; includes support for eight channels of embedded audio and ancillary data; controllable via front-panel multifunction selector and LCD display or RS-232 port for remote control.

203-647-8725;www.thinklogical.com

Booth: SL10023

SIGNAL PROCESSING LINE

Snell IQ Modular 3G

Compact, highly integrated processing engine enables flexible signal handling and, in space-constrained applications, can serve as an advanced audio processing solution; also new is a range of fiber-optic interfacing modules that combine electrical-to-optical conversion with critical processing functions such as video synchronizing.

212-481-2416;www.snellgroup.com

Booth: N1820

SWITCHER

TV One C2-8000

Provides high-quality video switching with two-channel, bidirectional conversion between a variety of analog and digital video formats; standard system features multiple DVI-U input modules (allowing any of HDMI, DVI, Composite Video, YC, YUV, YPbPr or RGB) that can be scaled and switched between, along with two independent processing channels; can also fit 3G-SDI and audio I/O modules.

859-282-7303;www.tvone.com

Booth: C5647