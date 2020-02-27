TAG Video Systems Touts Expanded Support Ahead of 2020 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—TAG Video Systems’ display at the 2020 NAB Show will be all about how its technology can support the four major broadcast applications—live production, playout, delivery and OTT. Specifically, TAG plans to demonstrate its expanded support for new sources, interfaces and formats.

TAG technology can now support up to 48 1080i ST 2110 sources with 2022-7 on a single server, allowing facilities to handle more uncompressed content streams on one COTS server. Inputs can be freely mixed and matched with other uncompressed and compressed formats, including UHD.

Support is also now available for the Mellanox ConnectX-6, part of the Mellanox Smart Interconnect suite. This brings 200 Gb connectivity and, with TAG’s optimized network architecture and software, can enable greater channel capacities and increased opportunities for the use of 2022-7.

Common Media Application Format support is now available as well, which helps with streaming over the HLS and MPEG-DASH protocols.

There are additional technologies that TAG will showcase during the NAB Show. One is the introduction of the Mosaic audio output for flexible audio monitoring setup. There’s also updates to TAG’s Zer0 friction customer experience service, as well as support for additional encryption technologies, updated layout editor, advanced SCTE-35 monitoring features and configurable management proxy.

TAG Video Systems will be located at booth C2217 throughout the 2020 NAB Show, April 18-22 in Las Vegas.