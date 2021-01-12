TAG Adds Dolby Atmos Support to Monitoring, Multiviewer Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel—TAG Video Systems has announced that it is MCM-9000 monitoring and multiviewer platform is now able to support Dolby Atmos. With this, broadcasters can verify, validate and ensure error-free video and audio content delivery for MPEG-TS and OTT sources, including encoded audio.

Dolby Atmos is a 3D surround sound technology. With MCM-9000 now able to support the Dolby Laboratories audio technology, it can decode the Dolby Atmos stream for both MPEG-TS and OTT broadcasted content, allowing for full monitoring and audio bars visualization of the audio on all Dolby Surround and Atmos channels.

The MCM-9000 monitors the Dolby Atmos stream in parallel with the video and regular audio, allowing the broadcaster to ensure all structural aspects are correct and to detect any abnormalities. All channels can be decoded down to baseband audio with the Atmos information displayed on the Multiviewer.

With this addition, MCM-9000 is now certified by Dolby to support Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus formats.