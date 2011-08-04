SysMedia to showcase WinCAPS Q-Live, Plasma Gold at IBC2011

SysMedia will unveil new subtitling software and a multiplatform content management solution at IBC2011 in Amsterdam, Sept. 9-13.

WinCAPS Q-Live is the company’s new software for subtitling live and near-live programs. Q-Live integrates speech recognition, a newsroom interface and a simplified user interface, improving speed and accuracy.

Its companion product, WinCAPS Qu4ntum, brings productivity benefits for offline subtitling, including workflow management integration, an enterprise-level knowledgebase and integration with media ingest systems. Speech and language tools are used for speaker-dependent and speaker-independent voice recognition, as well as text-to-speech synchronization.

The company also will highlight a new Web editor for Plasma Gold, which makes multiplatform content easier. Using a new, simplified Web-based user interface for quick template selection, content editing and cross-platform previews, Gold Web enables broadcasters and platform operators to use any Web-browser to create and update cross-platform information services, such as digital teletext.

