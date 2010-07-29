SysMedia to introduce new subtitling suite

At IBC2010, SysMedia will launch WinCAPS Quantum, a new subtitle preparation suite focused on productivity.

WinCAPS Quantum integrates tools for automated media transcription, assisted translation and easy extraction of dialog from scripts with a new user interface. Subtitlers benefit from an enhanced workflow and time-saving benefits.

SysMedia also is announcing a range of new HD/3G-SDI subtitle encoding products based on its new HD-VANC and SD-VBI data encoding/decoding card. The range includes a WST-OP47 teletext subtitle transcoder, 3G-HD caption generator and OP47/EIA708 subtitle/caption encoder/decoder units.

See SysMedia at IBC2010 Stand 3.B67.