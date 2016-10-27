Studio Technologies Beltpack Changes the Game

BURBANK, CALIF.—For the past 30 years, I have been providing communication infrastructure for special events and large award shows including the Grammy and Emmy awards. During that time, my company has seen new technologies develop that have significantly improved workflow and allowed us to do things never before thought possible.

The Model 374 is a four-channel device that can bridge the gap between single- and dual-channel party-line devices. When Studio Technologies recently released its Model 374 Intercom Beltpack, they changed the game. We purchased three of these beltpacks and immediately put them to the test at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards, 2016 Billboard Music Awards and, most recently, the 2016 BET Awards. The results were nothing short of spectacular.

THE MAGIC NUMBER

The fact that the Model 374s are four-channel devices is significant, because this allows me to expand out to four intercom channels, something that previously had not been possible in a small, compact self-powering box. With four independent talk and listen channels, the Model 374 bridges the gap between typical single- and dual- channel party-line devices, and permanently installed multichannel intercom panels.

There’s no other beltpack on the market that does four channels. The fact that it incorporates Dante Audio-over-Ethernet network media technology, uses power-over-Ethernet (PoE) powering and can be used on most Ethernet switches is a huge benefit to us. The audio quality is superior to anything else that’s out there and the operators love the simplicity of it.

AWARD-WORTHY

At award programs, we deployed the Model 374 beltpacks for teleprompter operators, which allowed them to receive their production channels, prompter program channels and a “pre-read” channel, which is when a presenter pre-reads the script before they go on stage. This audio is sent to a microphone, which is then sent to one of the channels of the Model 374 to allow changes on the fly. The Model 374s, in the production infrastructure that we utilize, are part of a long-established 200-beltpack system.

The Model 374s interface with a RedNet 2 Dante-to-analog interface from Focusrite. The analog channels then interface with a Riedel intercom system, which is part of the main infrastructure. Our overall system also relies on a Studio Technologies Model 215 Dante Announcer Box and multiple Studio Technologies Model 370 2-channel Dante beltpacks.

As far as I’m concerned, the Model 374 is the best beltpack that has ever come out.

John Arenas is a partner and owner of TV-Coms, LLC., a communications infrastructure company in Burbank, Calif. He can be contacted atjohna@tv-coms.com.

