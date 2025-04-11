Anton/Bauer’s EDEN Keeps Motion Clubhouse Running

With the Anton/Bauer EDEN, we’ve found a portable, high-capacity solution that allows us to operate at full efficiency no matter where we are.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.—As a filmmaker and co-founder of Motion Clubhouse, I know firsthand the demands of high-paced production environments. Based in Southern California, our agency handles everything from postproduction to directing, photography, and full-scale video production. At Motion Clubhouse, we work on some of the biggest podcasts in the world, including Andrew Huberman’s and Andy Galpin’s.

While we don’t do live broadcasting, our work often requires rapid turnaround times that can feel just as urgent as a live event. We’re on the move constantly, working in unpredictable locations, and in those situations, power is everything. That’s why Anton/Bauer’s new EDEN power system has become an essential tool in our workflow.

Choosing Eden

In the fast-moving world of content creation, you can never take power for granted. We’re often shooting in remote locations, where access to outlets is non-existent, or in high-stakes environments where a power failure could set us back hours. With EDEN, we’ve found a portable, high-capacity solution that allows us to operate at full efficiency no matter where we are.

A real-world example? We were filming a major horse event, and just as we were working on a fast turnaround edit, the entire media tent—housing around 100 people—lost power. We were the only ones still running, thanks to the EDEN unit. While everyone else scrambled to figure out a solution, we kept working as if nothing had happened. That experience taught us that EDEN wasn’t just a backup plan—it was an essential part of our setup.

Instead of using EDEN only as a safety net, we made it our primary power source. For the rest of that event, we ran everything through the unit. It powered our entire edit station, keeping us operational while the venue’s main power grid was still struggling to recover.

We’ve also relied on EDEN in less extreme but equally critical situations.

Recently, we were working on a series of podcast episodes when wildfires in Southern California left our studio without power. Instead of delaying production, we set up EDEN to power our podcast mics, lighting rigs, and other essential equipment. The system held up flawlessly, delivering clean power with no audio interference—something we’ve had issues with when using other power solutions in the past. We were able to record for a full week, charging the unit overnight at our hotel.

For a mobile production team like ours, durability is a big deal. We’ve used other power solutions in the past, and they didn’t hold up. Some failed on us after minimal use, with buttons breaking off or power output failing unexpectedly. That’s not a risk we can afford to take on a professional shoot.

Portable Power

EDEN is built differently. I keep ours in the back of my truck, alongside my camera gear and skateboard, and it’s taken the beating of daily transport without any issues. It feels solid and well-built, which gives me confidence that it will last.

One of the lesser-known issues with portable power systems is how they interact with sensitive equipment like audio gear. Many brands claim to offer pure sine wave output, but in reality, we’ve seen units cause interference on set, especially when placed near talent. That’s a deal-breaker for us.

With EDEN, we’ve had zero issues. Whether powering studio lights, cameras, or podcast setups, the output is clean and reliable. We even had it placed directly next to talent during a podcast recording, running mics and lighting without any interference.

EDEN has saved us in high-pressure situations and proven its reliability time and again. Whether we’re filming on location, editing in a remote setting, or producing content in a powerless studio, this system delivers. For any production team that needs dependable, mobile power, Anton/Bauer’s EDEN is an absolute game-changer.

More information is available at www.antonbauer.com/en.