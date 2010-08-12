Strategy & Technology to showcase MHEG application for VOD

Strategy & Technology (S&T) will showcase a number of new products at IBC2010 in the IBC Connected World area.

Among S&T’s new products are

S&T Player and Mediator, an MHEG application for video on demand services, including catch-up TV, with flexible back-office integration using S&T's Mediator server. S&T Player and Mediator offer a configurable and customizable solution for MHEG Interaction Channel and CI+ platforms.

RedKey2, the latest version of S&T's MHEG-5 middleware engine offering a modular architecture and which supports all of the current international profiles of the MHEG interactive TV standard.

TSBroadcaster 2, the second generation of S&T's DSM-CC Object Carousel product for DVB (MHEG-5 and MHP), OCAP/tru2way and ETV platforms.

TSMonitor, offering automatic monitoring of both subtitles/closed-captioning as well as MHEG and ETV interactive applications.

