Steinberg launches Nuendo 5

Launched amid a 19-date world tour across 14 countries, Nuendo 5 by Steinberg represents a new state-of-the-art production environment tailored to post production, live recording and audio production. Features include an ADR toolset, new sound design features and plug-ins, and a range of mixing, routing and automation enhancements. Supporting Mac OS X (10.5 and later) as well as Windows 7, Vista and XP, Nuendo 5 will is now available from authorized Steinberg dealers.



Among the new features presented in Nuendo 5 is a new ADR toolset engineered for audio post, providing new capabilities for spotting including advanced take and marker handling, EDL import and a new video engine. Clip packages have been designed specifically for sound editors as a new way to organize and handle audio as clusters of files across multiple tracks that can be archived, previewed and retrieved almost instantly using the upgraded Nuendo 5 MediaBay.

Enhanced mixing features in Nuendo 5 include upgrades to the Nuendo automation system as well as direct routing with multiple destinations. A new plug-in set with the next-generation surround panner and a surround bus patch editor further adds to the advanced surround feature set. Other additions include a waveform display, improved compatibility with Pro Tools audio files and automated batch export functions.



Nuendo 5 also integrates seamlessly with Steinberg’s Nuendo SyncStation synchronizer hardware, providing sample-accurate sync in almost any situation. Nuendo 5 also features complete support for a range of controller devices.