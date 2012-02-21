Staco Debuts New FirstLine P Uninterruptable Power Supply Product at NAB



At the NAB Show, Staco Energy Products Company will introduce its new 65kVA model FirstLine P, a three-phase Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) that is up to 98% efficient.It reduces utility bills and the total cost of ownership, resulting in a greener footprint for radio and TV studios, including small transmitter tower sites.Up to eight units can be run in parallel with flexible installation options available.It also provides upstream filtering of harmonics and reactive load emanating from the powered load, further protecting sensitive equipment.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Staco Energy Products will be at booth C1311.

