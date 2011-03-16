SSL to Showcase C10 HD, C100 HDS Consoles

SSL C10 HD

At NAB, Solid State Logic will show the C10 HD Compact Broadcast Console, as well as a new V3 software release. The company will also highlight the C100 HDS Digital Broadcast console with new V4 software.



The Compact C10 HD provides a self-contained console with no additional processing racks and passive cooling. The C10 HD is compatible with broadcast standard, multi-format monitoring with dedicated hardware controls. The new V3 software release for the C10 HD promises a collection of user-driven new features.



The C100 HDS is engineered for live broadcast operation and has 5.1 surround tools. The new V4 software brings new features to this large-scale broadcast console.



In addition, the company will announce the expansion of the I/O range for both C10 HD and C100 HDS consoles.



Solid State Logic will be at Booth C3310.



