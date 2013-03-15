SSL to Highlight New V6 Software for the C100 HDS Digital Broadcast Console at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Solid State Logic will debut its new V6 Software for the industry-leading C100 HDS Digital Broadcast Console. V6 Software offers new features that provide significant workflow efficiencies for operators, including:



•Function Key Macros, which reduce the number of physical actions required to achieve specific tasks

•HyperRoute, which introduces an additional destination-based routing structure that displays destination source assignments without having to re-navigate through the source>destination path

•Assignable Delay Modules, which make integrating a wider range of external sources into live-to-air feeds quicker and easier

•Control Surface Screen Saver, which switches off the OLED displays and screens when not in use

•Automix Overide, which can automatically close the pre fader feed to the Dialogue Automix system when the participants’ channel fader is closed



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Solid State Logic (SSL) will be at booth C2617.



