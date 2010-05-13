SSL DV unveils Gravity Studio Recorder MC software

SSL DV, a Solid State Logic company, unveiled the Gravity Studio Recorder MC software option at the 2010 NAB Show

Building on the capabilities of the Gravity Studio Recorder (GSR), the MC software option is designed to provide master control of up to three satellite GSR units for expanded, multicamera video and audio coverage of a program, while still preserving the traditional tape workflow paradigm engineers use for near-air productions.

The Gravity Studio Recorder is a digital linear recording device that allows for the overwriting of previous takes with new material onto the same file. The GSR MC software option creates a master/slave relationship between a designated master Gravity Studio Recorder and up to three additional GSR units. With MC, an end user can now successfully include a range of independent camera positions and production options not available with a single GSR unit.