SSL announces availability of Duende as RTAS plug-ins

Solid State Logic, manufacturer of professional analog and digital audio consoles, announced the imminent release of new RTAS versions of the acclaimed SSL Duende Native plug-in collection at AES 2011. The RTAS versions are the first fruit of SSL becoming an Avid Development Partner.

“Although The Duende Native plug-in collection has always been available with an included RTAS wrapper, which has worked very well for most users, some users reported limitations within Pro Tools DAW architecture,” said Niall Feldman, Director of New Products at SSL. “These new native RTAS versions of the Duende collection completely address those concerns and make the superb sound of SSL plug-ins even more appealing to Pro Toolsusers worldwide.”

The new RTAS versions of Duende Native Plug-ins will be available beginning mid-Nov. 2011 through the SSL web site. Existing plug-in owners will be able to download new software installers free of charge from the SSL website, and the new installer will be supplied as standard to all new customers.

The Duende Native Plug-in suite is a collection of audio processing tools that bring the precision, advanced feature set and legendary tonal characteristics of SSL console products in affordable plug-in form, operable in both Mac and Windows environments. The foundations of the Duende Native collection are plug-in adaptations of two SSL console classics, the EQ and Dynamics Channel plug-in, and the legendary Stereo Bus Compressor plug-in that brings power and punch without compromising clarity. In addition to these SSL classics, Duende Native includes Drumstrip, Vocalstrip, X-EQ, X-Comp and X-Verb.

All Duende Native Plug-ins are available for a free, fully functional initial 30-day demo and for ongoing periodic free demos. Duende Native plug-ins are available to purchase individually from the SSL web store. Two boxed product bundles, Duende Native Essentials (includes EQ and Dynamics Channel and Stereo Bus Compressor) and the Duende Native Studio Pack (includes EQ and Dynamics Channel, Stereo Bus Compressor, Drumstrip, Vocalstrip, X-EQ and X-Comp), are available exclusively from SSL Resellers worldwide.