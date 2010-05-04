South American mobile DTV gets boost from new Axcera, Rohde & Schwarz systems

The ISDB-Tb mobile DTV standard is rapidly gaining acceptance in South America, with Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Chile and Venezuela all signed up to deploy it. At the 2010 NAB Show, both Axcera and Rohde & Schwarz announced ISDB-Tb solutions for these markets. Axcera demonstrated a complete ISDB-Tb transmission system that features its Innovator CX UHF transmitter, ISDB-Tb encoder and multiplexer.

Rohde & Schwarz’s NV8x00 series currently offers ISDB-Tb transmitters and test systems that cover both UHF and VHF. Later this year, the company will release an enhanced version of its R&S SCx8000 low- to medium-power transmitter with support for ISDB-Tb. The company's ETL TV analyzer and SFU, SFE and SFE100 broadcast signal generators also support the ISDB-Tb mobile TV standard.